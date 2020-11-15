A dead body was discovered by firefighters after extinguishing a building fire at the Brandywine Apartments in the 10900 block of Darryl Drive late Saturday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A BRFD release said the firefighters discovered the unidentified body while looking for hot spots. The body is still being identified.
The fire did not spread to other buildings.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.