A dead body was discovered by firefighters after extinguishing a building fire at the Brandywine Apartments in the 10900 block of Darryl Drive late Saturday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A BRFD release said the firefighters discovered the unidentified body while looking for hot spots. The body is still being identified.

fire2

Firefighters respond to a building fire.

The fire did not spread to other buildings.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.

View comments