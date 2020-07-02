Louisiana fireworks stands are seeing a bigger rush of customers who, with the cancellation of public Fourth of July displays amid the coronavirus pandemic, still want their patriotic pyrotechnics this year.

Steady trickles of families made their way around the Louisiana Fireworks warehouse in Denham Springs on Thursday, wearing masks and keeping their distance as they picked up supplies.

The largest celebration in the area — the downtown Baton Rouge fireworks on the Mississippi — will not be held for the first time in its 51-year history. Many other area displays have been downsized or canceled and the ones that remain largely will have social distancing measures in place.

Louisiana Fireworks co-owner John Marietta said he believes the lack of public fireworks displays play a part, as well as the relaxation of some social distancing recommendations meaning family gatherings are increasing around the holiday.

“What I’m finding is this is the first holiday since they’ve been cooped up so long and they have a chance to let loose finally,” he said.

Travis Bercegeay, the owner of Bluehouse Fireworks in Gonzales, said customers usually wait until the last minute and then flock to the stands in early July. This year, he’s seen a steady stream since mid-June.

“I’m seeing more than normal activity because people are saying with there being no fireworks display on the river they’ll do their own shows at home with small groups or families,” he said.

Bercegeay also said regular customers who would come by right before the holiday are telling him that this year they wanted to avoid crowds and be able to shop while distancing.

Marietta added that a lot of customers wanted to beat the rush before the most popular stock ran out, assuming everyone would be doing their own home displays this year.

People are going big, and they’re going home.

Reloadable fireworks — ones with one tube and multiple shells that are reloaded — have been the most popular, as well as a new style called the Excalibur Platinum that promises bigger, louder and brighter displays.

“You can all sit 6 feet apart, 150 feet back and shoot away,” Marietta said.