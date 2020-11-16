The state Board of Ethics Board has charged three more members of a Baton Rouge-area groundwater commission with conflict-of-interest violations over their service on the state regulatory panel.

These three latest members of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission join two others who were charged over the same alleged violation this summer: drawing a salary from a regulated groundwater user while also serving on the board.

That's a violation of an ethics law, new charging documents say, which bars public servants from receiving a thing of value from a company they regulate — in all these cases, their salaries.

Commissioners Nelson Morvant, the outgoing chairman of the past two years; Todd Talbot, who heads a critical committee for the commission's activities; and Ronnie Albritton, a commissioner since 2014, were each charged on Nov. 10 by the ethics board.

Morvant works for Entergy, Talbot for ExxonMobil, Albritton for Georgia Pacific, ethics charging documents say.

+3 Ethics Board to groundwater commissioners: You can't regulate the people you work for The state Board of Ethics has charged two members of a local groundwater commission with conflict-of-interest violations that, if proven, coul…

Each of those publicly traded companies are major users of the Southern Hills Aquifer, which also supplies drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people in the Baton Rouge region, federal studies show.

Baton Rouge Water Co. executives Ryan Scardina and Dennis McGehee were charged in July with the same violations. The private water utility, which is unaffiliated with the city-parish government, is the aquifer's largest user, federal studies show.

In bringing accusations of civil ethics violations, the ethics board operates largely in secret, akin to a grand jury, until the charges are brought.

State ethics officials say the men's charges can now go before an administrative law judge to be decided in a public process or be resolved through a settlement, which is also public.

If found guilty, the men potentially face civil fines and may be forced off the commission to resolve the conflict.

The charges against Scardina and McGehee had been on the ethics board's website but weren't widely known, even on the groundwater commission, until a few weeks ago.

The Advocate obtained the latest charges against Morvant, Talbot and Albritton through a public records request. Their charges weren't on the ethics website as of late Monday morning.

+2 Group asks whether industries have role on Baton Rouge-area groundwater commission Environmentalists have filed an ethics complaint against the Baton Rouge-area groundwater commission, which they allege is being run inappropr…

The conflict-of-interest charges now affect nearly a third of the 18-member commission designed to conserve the aquifer and granted authority over a six-parish area in Baton Rouge where these companies' wells are located.

Commissioners are nominated by a variety of groups with an economic interest in the Southern Hills Aquifer, which, under the law, is a publicly shared resource: farmers, ranchers, industries, municipal users, state agencies and the parishes. The governor makes all the appointments. Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed or reappointed each of the five men who have been charged since July, charging documents say.

In a joint statement issued through their employers, Morvant, Talbot and Albritton asserted that the mid-1970s legislation creating the commission "authorizes employees of industry groundwater users to hold seats on the 18-member commission."

"Industry employees have done so for decades, are appointed by the governor as required by the statute and provide valuable technical expertise to the commission," the joint company statement says. "Our employees have served this commission in good faith, and at no time did they act unethically in their service."

The three men haven't previously responded to personal calls for comment or declined to comment when reached. Scardina and McGehee have also previously declined to comment.

+2 Baton Rouge area groundwater commission settles on two finalists in its director search A regional panel that regulates large-scale pumping from the Baton Rouge area drinking water aquifer is homing in on a candidate for the first…

The commission can set conservation policy for the aquifer and also sets and charges groundwater pumping fees for major users in the service of long-term management goals of the aquifer. The commission also has subpoena power to seek out information from regulated users.

For several years, the commission has come under fire for not acting quickly enough to address gradual salt water intrusion into that aquifer, which was part of the commission's legislative mandate when it was created in the mid-1970s.

Environmental groups like Louisiana Environmental Action Network and retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore' have charged that the commission should try to push big industrial users off the aquifer and toward the Mississippi River.

The salt water's encroachment into the fresh water source is directly tied to the level of pumping from the aquifer. A shift to the river, however, could be costly and also raise complications in the processes for those companies with access to cleaner groundwater.

+3 Baton Rouge-area groundwater commission to mull problems, solutions for aquifer demand After a critical state audit, an ethics complaint and charges from environmentalists that the "foxes are guarding the hen house," the Capital …

In their employers' joint statement, Morvant, Talbot and Albritton added that industrial users of the aquifer remain committed to its long-term conservation and fully support "fact-based scientific data evaluation of the aquifer for future long-term growth."

"Having industry representatives on the commission helps to ensure a technical and scientific approach to groundwater sustainability is achieved," the joint statement says.

The latest charges resolve an open question on the groundwater commission and among some in the broader public since it came to light last month that Scardina and McGehee had been charged over serving on the ground water commission while also drawing a salary from Baton Rouge Water.

While ethics officials won't say what complaint sparked the charges, the Louisiana Environmental Action Network brought a complaint in May 2019 over the nonprofit advocacy group's belief that commissioners working for regulated users presented a clear ethics problem.

That complaint identified the five commissioners whom the ethics board has since charged and one other, a retired Entergy employee no longer drawing a salary who had not been charged as of Friday, as presenting possible ethics problems.

Marylee Orr, LEAN's executive director, expressed surprise when told last month that the Baton Rouge Water employees were charged, but, at that time, not the industry employees on the commission.

Over the weekend, she welcomed the latest charges, saying every commissioner's priority should be "the sustainable management of our drinking water."

"If Commission Members are paid employees of companies regulated by the commission, that seems like an obvious conflict," Orr said. "We are hopeful these ethics charges move the commission towards actions that are best for area residents as a whole, not any individual user."