Corey Wilson, the current No. 2 to BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, was selected by BREC's governing board Friday morning to replace her.
McKnight is leaving the agency when her contract expires in January after having served in the position for the past six years, the last of which were fairly controversial.
BREC’s Board of Commission has authorized the agency’s contracted attorney Murphy Foster to begin contract negotiations with Wilson, whose will range between $150,000 to $217,357 annually.
A national search, conducted by local management consulting firm Emergent Method, resulted in four finalists that were interviewed by the board this week in public meetings.
The candidates included Chris Nunes, who has worked in the parks and recreation industry for more than 20 years, the last 12 heading the parks and recreation system in The Woodlands, Texas; East Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Carlos Sam; Corey Wilson, McKnight's No. 2 assistant as chief of management and business service for BREC and Nicholas Williams, who has been director of the Oakland, California, parks and recreation system since 2016.
Emergent Method said previously the firm received 27 applications from individuals vying for the position.
