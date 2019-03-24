The West Baton Rouge Museum staff has visions of Port Allen as a sprawling cultural hub where artists sell their wares from renovated historic cottages, festivals routinely line the streets and creatives flock to do business.

There’s an increasing pride of place on the west bank, they say, so the first step toward that vision is being accepted as a recognized cultural district.

Museum programs director Jeannie Luckett recently met with Port Allen and parish officials to gain approval for the state’s cultural district designation, which would bring with it perks like eliminated local sales tax on artwork sales and tax breaks for revitalizing historic structures.

“It’s great for the community because it brings traffic to the community so they spend their dollars here, they can appreciate art, and it will also highlight the great community spaces we have like the levee trails,” she said.

The Port Allen City Council last week signed a resolution allowing the museum to go ahead with the application, which is due April 1 to the state’s Office of Cultural Development. There is no cost to apply, but it’s a heavy paperwork requirement to detail the area, the benefits and, once approved, the success of the designation.

The state certified eight cultural districts in 2018, including the Morganza Cultural District in Pointe Coupee Parish. That initiative aims to revitalize the small town primarily by bringing the rundown old high school building back to a usable standard in the hope businesses can occupy it and community organizations can use the grounds.

There’s another district to the south of Port Allen’s proposed site, the Cinclare Cultural District, which surrounds the Cinclare Plantation Sugar Mill site between Port Allen and Brusly.

“There’s a growing sense of pride on the westside,” museum director Angelique Bergeron said. “I mean it’s a great community; there are great schools, great neighbors, and there’s always been this issue of the westside and the bridge, but I think people live pretty well here, and everyone’s starting to realize it.”

The cultural district idea has long been in Luckett’s head, gaining steam the more she attended conferences in bigger cities that had multiple such designations. The museum’s annual Sugar Fest — an event highlighting the region’s sugar cane production history — was the driver after a number of artists said adding local sales tax to their products was a detriment when compared to attending other arts-related events around the state.

When Luckett began investigating how to become a cultural district, she realized the benefit beyond the museum’s event.

“We don’t want to just benefit the artists, we want to benefit the people who live here so it’s not just for providing artwork sales but bringing things like workshops and classes eventually, creating public meeting spaces for activities in the arts,” Luckett said.

At the same time its cultural district application is pending, the museum is moving forward with a long-planned construction on a ramp that would connect Courthouse Street in Port Allen to the city’s levee trail.

Bergeron said the museum received a $100,000 state grant roughly five years ago to build the ramp, but it sat waiting for the right levee conditions to build, signatures from the landowners and agreements with the city. It’s at the tail end of that process now, and she said the landing should be under construction by the end of the year.

The museum will find out if cultural district status was approved July 1.