Four people are dead, including a 2-year-old, after a car drove into a house, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
First responders received a call that a car had struck a house in the 1000 block of Progress Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
BRPD has identified the people killed as Destiny Nelson, 22, Patrick Dunn, 56, and Jamarcus Brown Jr., 2.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he reportedly died, according to WBRZ. The driver has not been named.
Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle was driving westbound on Progress Road at a high rate and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road, struck a tree and fence before colliding with the house.
Dunn lived in the house hit by the vehicle.
Nelson and Dunn died at the scene. Brown was was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.