Efforts to amend the city-parish's home rule charter are dead for the foreseeable future following passionate opposition Metro Council members heard Wednesday night on proposed changes to East Baton Rouge's Plan of Government.

But Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who was hoping to present the proposed changes to voters in a fall election, is interested in revisiting the matter after engaging the public more on the issue — which was some of the loudest dissention from residents Wednesday night.

"This was my intention all along; for these issues to be fiercely debated," Gaudet said after more than an hour of debate. "This is what I wanted to come out of this process. And it took putting items on the agenda for folks and organizations to pay attention."

Gaudet ended up deleting the proposed changes from the council's consideration once it became apparent he wouldn't have the votes needed to set a special election this November on the tweaks to the parish charter.

New residency rules for Metro Council members, other changes could go before voters The Metro Council will decide Wednesday whether to ask voters to approve changes to East Baton Rouge's plan of government, including new resid…

Those proposed changes were essentially a watered-down version of what has been discussed in the past, stripping away the more controversial changes like creating at-large seats on the council and limiting mayor-presidents to two terms in office.

What was left on the table included:

Requiring a person running for a seat on the Metro Council to have lived in district he or she wants to serve for at least two years before qualifying

Adding a chief of staff to the mayor-president's administration

extending the council's consideration process for the city-parish's annual budget by 30 days

Updating outdated language in the current document.

Although Gaudet's effort received some support from leaders with the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association, they were largely rebuffed by representatives from the NAACP and Together Baton Rouge.

"People were unaware of what was happening and less aware of what's involved," Together Baton Rouge spokesman Edgar Cage told council members Wednesday. "What's involved will have major implications. Give the public a real opportunity to at least vet this thing."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"It feels like you're trying to pull the wool over people's eyes," Quentin Anderson, another representative with Together Baton Rouge, said moments later. "This shouldn't be something we try to sneak to voters during a low voter turnout election."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in an email to council members this week asked that the matter be tabled until the community has more input and city-parish leaders have established more public trust in the changes.

NAACP leaders challenged the council to forgo its push to amend the Plan of Government and instead give voters the option to deconsolidate the city-parish government. That would give Baton Rouge its own city-level governing body like every other municipality in the parish.

"If the city is predominately Black, we would have a predominantly Black council," said Michael McClanahan, president of the local branch of the NAACP. "Take this to the voters and let them decide."

Council members expressed similar sentiments. Some said they're interested in conducting workshops on the Plan of Government where they can further discuss various aspects of the issue and consider new changes that better reflect the current state of affairs in the city-parish.

Baton Rouge Metro Council delays vote on revamping its structure, shorter mayoral term limits Proposed amendments to the city-parish's Plan of Government were tabled Wednesday night but will get resubmitted for the Metro Council's consi…

Though a round of public meetings was held throughout the parish this year, several councilmen pointed out that those were poorly attended.

"As public servants, it is our job to engage the public and get them involved in issues with city government," said Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. "The public has brought up good reasons why we shouldn't move forward with this."

Gaudet agreed to hold additional public meetings with any community groups in the meantime and expressed interest in putting changes on a future ballot for a higher turnout election.

"These items deserve the most attention from the public," he said. "This can wait until we get a ballot voters in the parish will pay attention to."