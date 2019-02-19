An 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 10 east in West Baton Rouge early Tuesday, scattering bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes across the shoulder of the interstate.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 149, just west of the Lobdell exit.
A crew was still offloading dozens of boxes of vegetables around 11 a.m.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said as of 1:15 p.m. I-10 eastbound remains closed at Lobdell exit as crews continue clearing the roadway. He said there is no estimate yet for when the road will re-open, but it will be a matter of when the roadway is clear and safe for traffic.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.