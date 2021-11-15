The East Baton Rouge Parish budget is set to grow by more than $50 million, or 5.2%, in 2022, with new efforts to improve permitting and maintenance work through outsourcing and a new program to diversify who gets city contracts, among other increases.

That's according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's proposed budget, which the Metro Council will vote on next month.

The biggest new spending in the General Fund, which pays for most operations, is a $2.3 million increase for the Police Department. That includes $120,000 for the City Constable's Office to provide security as City Hall and $1.9 million to reduce unfunded liabilities in the police pension fund.

The Maintenance Department is also getting an additional $1.3 million because of efforts to outsource some services.

"Contracts they pulled in-house a few years ago are going back out to third parties to provide better service," said Angie Savoy, the city-parish's assistant finance director.

A breakdown of the increases within Maintenance includes: earmarks to hire 75 seasonal employees; $130,000 for downtown holiday celebrations; another $76,640 to implement a standardized uniform program; a $70,140 increase for operating supplies; and an additional $853,540 in contracts to third parties to handle increased landscaping, tree maintenance, litter, trash pick-up and spraying services.

The biggest percentage increase is in the Purchasing Department, where spending is set to grow by about $400,000, or 30%. That's because the city-parish is creating a new Supplier Diversity Division, which will work to increase the amount of government contracts that go to businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans. It would include two new positions, at a cost of $260,000, and $160,000 for a professional services contract.

The new division was recommended by a diversity study released in April, which found disproportionately few contracts were going to minority-owned businesses.

The city-parish's risk management spending is set to grow by almost 19% because of the $4.5 million settlement the Metro Council reached with Alton Sterling's children.

Sterling was fatally shot by Baton Rouge police responding to a complaint of a man with a gun outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive in 2016, an incident that rose to national media coverage and stirred widespread protests.

After the initial payment of $1 million, the settlement will be doled out in annual appropriations of $875,000 until 2025.

The Department of Development, the division responsible for permitting, inspections and code enforcement, is set to grow by $600,000 because the city-parish is outsourcing some operations to try and improve service, the Mayor's Office said.

The city-parish is set to enter into two professional services contracts with the South Central Planning and Development Commission totaling $2.2 million. It's an expansion on previous contracts the city-parish had with the Commission.

"Currently, the department is faced with pending retirements, personnel vacancies, and loss of employees with plan review certifications," Mark Armstrong, the mayor's spokesman, said in an email. "The new contract retains Permit & Inspection Division Management while adding Neighborhood Revitalization Division Management, (and) 100% residential and commercial plan review."

"This will allow the department to fill several vacant positions with experienced city-parish employees. This new contract also guarantees timely plan reviews which is critical to support our development community," Armstrong said.

The Metro Council's budget is set to grow 5.24% because of a restructuring within the Parish Attorney's Office that involved freezing several positions and adding two higher-level positions at a total cost of $160,000. Personnel costs are also increasing at various community centers under the council's oversight. as are retirement contributions within the Parish Attorney and Council Budget offices.

"They weren't paying retirement before and now they are," Savoy said.

The budget growth is largely due to a windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan. The city-parish's revenue also didn't take as big a hit from COVID as previously feared.

"We were coming out of a stay-at-home order when we were preparing the 2021 budget, so we were extremely conservative with our estimations," Savoy said. "Our 2021 budget might have been at $1 billion too if we didn't have a pandemic to factor in."

The increase to the general fund, which makes up 31% of the city-parish's total budget, equates to approximately $18.6 million. The one-time surge in federal stimulus money makes up nearly $8 million of that, and projected sales tax revenue next year is set at nearly $7 million, with increases across the board also anticipated in gaming taxes, business tax collections, property taxes and other revenue.

The Metro Council will hold a special meeting Dec. 7 to vote up or down on Broome's proposed budget. The council will hold a series of budget hearings in the coming days where various aspects of the spending plan will get discussed between council members and the administration.