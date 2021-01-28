Louisiana utility regulators are looking into why some residential customers are receiving much higher electric bills this month from Entergy Louisiana – even though the rates haven’t changed.
Several customers are reporting dramatically higher bills to the Louisiana Public Service Commission and local media. WBRZ-TV, a Baton Rouge television station, spoke to a woman in Denham Springs whose monthly bill jumped from $158.19 to $334.43.
Though PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III lives in New Orleans, he doesn’t regulate utilities within city limits – that’s up the City Council, which is meeting next week on the issue. But he does get a lot of calls from city residents as well as his constituents. He noted “a handful” of calls. But they were all the same complaint and that caught his attention. He asked the PSC staff on Wednesday to look into the reasons.
“I’ve talked to Entergy and I’ve heard a lot of speculation about why,” Boissiere said Thursday. “That’s why we need the auditors and engineers to work with Entergy to figure it out.”
Only then can the PSC come up with a way to fix the problems, he added. In the meantime, Boissiere suggested customers work with Entergy to make payment plans.
PSC Chairman Craig Greene said his office, which covers much of Baton Rouge and Lafayette, “had nine calls. It’s an uptick, but it was enough to ask Entergy to look at what’s going on, to investigate these spikes and report back to us on anything abnormal or in need of correcting.”
Greene asked staff to report back in two-to-three weeks.
Entergy Louisiana President Phillip May acknowledged Thursday that bills went up by about 20% in January – higher for homes using electric heat – but noted that the weather was colder, longer in December than it was in December of last year and particularly in comparison to extended warm spell that lasted through November.
“That has a big effect on customer bills,” May said.
Basically, customers pay a private utility’s cost of generating and delivering electricity plus a profit of about 10%. Added to that rate are various riders that cover additional costs, such as getting the lights restored after a hurricane, plus the cost of the fuel used to run the generators that make electricity, but without profit. The total costs are divided by the number of customers to create a rate that is multiplied by the amount of electricity an individual customer uses.
In January 2020, Baton Rouge and Lafayette area residential customers using 1,000 kHw of electricity during the month of December 2019, slightly below the 1,300 kHw a typical homeowner uses, paid $90.97. In January 2021, the bills for that same customer $98.83, according to PSC documents.
Though the basic rates remained the same – about 4-cents per kilowatt hour – some of the 10 riders charged more or subtracted less on the bill.
For instance, the surcharge to true-up expenses not covered by the formula rate plan increased from $7.49 in January 2020 to $9.83 in January 2021. The cost of fuel for the residential customer using 1,000 kHw went up by 40-cents.
Several issues could be coming into play to explain why some customers are seeing dramatically higher bills this month.
The chief one is that the pandemic has kept more people indoors using more power.
Industry trade publications and reports from shareholder meetings indicate that in Louisiana and across the nation, utilities are seeing higher residential usage as the amount of power being used by commercial and industrial customers have dipped since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started. The bill shown in the WBRZ report had nearly doubled, but it also listed the amount of electricity used increasing from 1,676 kilowatt hours to 3,824 kWh.
“There has been widespread increase in residential usage since last March, that’s just fact,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, head of Alliance for Affordable Energy. But her New Orleans-based consumer group also has heard more complaints about the new meters Entergy has been installing around the state since 2018. The new meters are more accurate and reports usage in real time.
In some cases, the new meters have recorded a higher usage than the old analog meters prompting Entergy to bill customers to recoup underbilling prior to the change in meters.
A new billing system also seems to have caused confusion when old invoices were wiped off the computer system. Unless the customer saved hard copies of their old bills, which contain monthly usage data, it makes sorting out the issue more confusing, Burke said.
Entergy Louisiana’s May noted that with 1.1 million customers, occasional problems with the new meters are to be expected. “Some of these old analog meters do slow down over time, but that’s a very rare instance,” May said, also adding that customers can call Entergy to work out problems with the bills.