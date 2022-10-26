An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said.
The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
Shortly before that chase began, a man armed with a handgun -- later identified as Williams -- had approached two people at the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Wednesday and demanded their car, police said.
The victims called 911 as Williams was leaving in the stolen car from the parking lot of the shopping center, which is located in the densely populated heart of Gonzales along on Airline Highway just east of North Burnside Avenue.
Williams, 13466 Oak Place Road, Gonzales, took the pursuing deputy, who had spotted him outside the city limits, through residential areas and back into Gonzales before crashing into the home near Gonzales Middle, police said.
Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement briefly locked down the school because of its proximity to the crash.
A late dismissal of students was carried out under the escort of law enforcement, police said.
Additional arrests may be forthcoming, police said.