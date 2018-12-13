Killian Mayor Gillis Windham spoke out in support of former Killian police chief Dennis Hill Thursday night in a social media post after Hill pleaded no contest to a felony charge of malfeasance in office.
Hill will serve no jail time for the charge, but is required to repay the town $994. He was accused of billing for overtime he did not work and misusing the town credit card while serving as chief.
Windham feels that his close friend "had done very little wrong" and was vindicated in the matter, claiming "a godly man prevailed," in a statement posted to the Killian, La Community Advisory Facebook page.
"I knew they were charges that did not merit being filed, and the whole picture of surrounding circumstances would be in (Hill's) favor," Windham said, posted in all capital letters. "Now i pity the fools that falsely accused him of 6 charges ... we all know what God thinks of fools."
Windham went even further to defend Hill in an interview later Thursday, describing Hill as "our Mother Teresa in Killian."
"You had three to four men try to destroy him and put a lot of negative propaganda on the streets that has now come home to roost," he said.
Windham said the town is very happy with their current chief Richard Fletcher. But should Fletcher leave, Hill would be "top of the list" to replace him.