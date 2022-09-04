A man who repeatedly tried to get into Southern University's football game on Saturday without a ticket was finally arrested after trying to punch an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy, arrest records say.
The man, later identified as Jordan Beal, repeatedly asked a deputy on duty at the Southern Jaguars' game against the Florida Memorial Lions if he could come through the gate without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area around the stadium.
Told no several times, Beal became upset and began cursing before trying to go around the deputy. Told to leave, Beal turned away, then turned back and began to run toward the deputy, with a clenched fist, arrest records say.
The deputy deflected the blow with his arm, then gave Beal an open-handed slap that caused Beal to stumble; the deputy was able to place Beal on the ground, face-down and handcuff him, and, with the assistance of other officers, place him in the deputy's patrol unit, the arrest report says.
Baton Rouge EMS was called to treat an abrasion on Beal's head, from the concrete, but Beal refused treatment, the report says.
Deputies then transported Beal to the hospital for treatment.
Beal, 20, address unknown, was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of resisting an officer with force or violence and battery of a police officer, the affidavit of arrest says.