GONZALES — Ascension Wastewater Treatment and state environmental regulators have reached tentative settlement of longstanding compliance orders that required over $10 million in upgrades to more than 150 community sewer systems in Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.

The draft settlement, which is in a public comment period through early next month, would require the Prairieville-based operator to pay $357,000 in civil penalties in three installments over two years to resolve compliance orders dating back to 2003.

Ascension Wastewater has more than 16,200 customers in the three parishes, almost all of the customers are residential and the vast majority of its business is in Ascension.

The company is the largest private sewer provider in Ascension and is among a handful of companies that have helped facilitate the parish's growth by enabling new home and business construction in Prairieville and other parts of the parish where there is no public sewer service.

Celena Cage, the state Department of Environmental Quality's enforcement administrator, said the draft settlement means Ascension Wastewater met the major milestones called for in the orders, including the violations and penalties raised in the documents.

The proposed agreement, which was filed Dec. 13, 2018, and is under review by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, would allow the company not to admit any liability for the hundreds of violations originally raised by state regulators in 367 pages of compliance documents.

The DEQ compliance documents note an array of water quality issues through the years, from bacterial markers for fecal matter to suspended solids and nutrient loads that deprive native aquatic life of oxygen.

The company's treatment plants generally discharge into canals and waterways, so their sound operation is important to water quality in the Baton Rouge area.

Two private sewer providers with smaller presences in Ascension, Modad and Utilities Inc., which is a large company that bought already troubled systems in the parish, are still working to resolve other DEQ compliance orders, Cage said.

Robert Coco, an environmental attorney for Ascension Wastewater, called the orders and proposed settlement a model of how a company and DEQ can work together to not only resolve the immediate problem but also better position the company for the future.

Once the orders were issued, he said, Ascension Wastewater and DEQ developed a detailed list and construction schedule for the improvements and held the company to that time frame.

"I think this was a win-win situation for everybody all the way around, for the environment, for the parish, for DEQ and for AWT," Coco said.

Coco said the improvements completed under the order create the backbone for any future regional system.

For years, due to its large, rate-paying customer base in the most densely populated parts of Ascension without public sewer, the company has been seen by parish leaders, variously, as a buyout target or partner in a regional parish public sewer system.

Parish Councilman Randy Clouatre, who led the council's Utilities Committee last year, said he doesn't think the likely imminent completion of the compliance orders changes the company's negotiating strength with the parish because that power has always been about the customer base.

But Clouatre said he believes the parish will again consider a regional public system this year that would bring sewer discharges from the Prairieville area to the Mississippi River and out of local waterways. DEQ has encouraged that effort for years and offered the parish millions of dollars in low-interest loans to achieve it.

"I think it's a very strong chance that we're going to revisit sewer this year," Clouatre said.

The compliance orders required Ascension Wastewater to make a variety of upgrades to its systems: an extensive program of overdue sludge removal, new telemetry systems so plant operations can be tracked remotely, and numerous capital improvements, including new lift stations, pipes, aerators and backup generators.

The company, which has several plants that ultimately discharge into the impaired Bayou Manchac, also had to improve 56 of those sewer systems even further to meet new stringent water quality standards for the historic waterway separating East Baton Rouge and Ascension and Iberville parishes.

Those rules took effect in 2013 after the company was already well into the initial round of compliance order-driven improvements.

Those changes, other cost overruns and more than $1.5 million in added improvements to the aging Rhonda Place and Bayou Grand subdivisions in Ascension helped run up the mandated upgrades from $6.9 million to $10.5 million, which the company had to finance with new debt, rate documents show.

Sewer rates and a variety of other fees went up apace. Residential rates, for example, rose from $30 per month in late 2010 to $45 per month currently, Louisiana Public Service Commission filings show.

The Rhonda Place and Bayou Grand neighborhoods had chronically flawed sewer systems that Ascension Wastewater took over well after the fact.

In an early 2014 compliance order coming months after the company had declared it finished the primary schedule of upgrades, Ascension Wastewater agreed to improvements that included virtually replacing the two neighborhoods' collection systems.

Coco said the August 2016 flood sidetracked that work because key equipment was destroyed and had to be reordered. He said all the improvements in those subdivisions are not expected to be finished until March.