When the power at LaKendra Selders home went out Monday, she thought it would be restored in a few hours as the winter storm worsened.

It didn’t.

For nearly two days, Selders, 39, huddled with her five children in blankets inside their home on the northern end of East Baton Rouge Parish as she called nearby hotels asking if they would let her pay once her paycheck came in.

“It kept getting colder, and we were hoping for the lights to come back on,” Selders said.

With some help from East Baton Rouge Parish government, she was able to get a room for her family at the Comfort Inn & Suites near the airport. With her power still out for the fourth day, Selders says she’s unsure where she’ll be able to take her family when they check out on Friday.

“It makes you feel like you’re homeless,” she said on Thursday.

The winter storm that struck broad swaths of the Deep South early this week has left thousands of Louisianans like Selders without power –– sometimes for days –– and crippled travel due to slick roads that led to interstate closures.

At least three deaths have been attributed to the rare winter storm and its lingering cold temperatures in Louisiana. With temperatures expected to plunge below freezing Thursday night in the Baton Rouge area, local officials and volunteers were bracing for more people to need shelter.

Some 800 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish have been placed in non-congregant shelters, like hotels. The mayor’s emergency preparedness office also opened a 50-bed, “last resort” shelter at the Nairn Park, with another shelter at the ready if needed.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross and other organizations had been sanitizing socially distanced cots and surfaces ahead of a trickle of people needing a warm place to stay trickled the Nairn Park shelter Thursday.

“Everything you can think of, we’ve pretty much done it. We’re just trying to make sure everyone’s safe,” said Marc Adams, disaster team supervisor and preparedness coordinator for the Red Cross. “To me, it’s the best thing: to be able to help somebody in a time of need.”

+6 Frustration grows as Baton Rouge residents reach fourth day without power amid frigid temperatures Frustration is growing for Baton Rouge residents who have been without power for days as cold weather lingers in the area following this week’…

The parish’s emergency preparedness office was still fielding calls from people without power on Thursday. Since the storm struck, they’ve been referring people to non-congregant shelters while prioritizing the elderly, people with medical conditions and other needs on a case-by-case basis.

As of Thursday morning, Entergy reported nearly 10,000 power outages in Baton Rouge. The company has urged people to reduce power consumption to avoid potential rolling blackouts and planned to restore power to some areas before Friday.

“As energy companies continue to restore power in East Baton Rouge Parish, residents are urged to check on neighbors and loved ones who may need assistance staying warm,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office said in a recent statement.

Man falls into swimming pool, bringing Louisiana's winter storm death count to three A 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man drowned after falling into an ice-covered swimming pool, bringing the state's death toll to three after a w…

Many of those who sought refuge at the Comfort Inn & Suites were among those who didn’t have power and had various special needs, such as young children or medical conditions, said the hotel’s owner Prisha Patel.

She recalls the phones “ringing off the hook” on Monday as her staff quickly readied all 77 rooms for more than 200 people that the hotel eventually housed temporarily. More than half of the people who had been staying there have gone home as their power returned.

“It’s been a crazy week but we’re so happy to help our local citizens with a warm bed,” Patel said. “They’ve all been so appreciative, and everyone’s been so patient with the process.”

Taking in people during a crisis is something the hotel has experienced before.

During the summer, the hotel sheltered people displaced by hurricanes Laura and Delta after state leaders worried about opening mass shelters because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the third-largest crisis that we’ve had in six months, but thank goodness our staff has been beyond amazing,” Patel said, adding that some have been also staying at the hotel and working around the clock. “They’re making people feel at home because they can’t be at home.”

Almost 12,000 without power in Baton Rouge area: See the restoration timeline As of 5 p.m., more than 10,000 Entergy customers and 2,000 DEMCO customers were without power in the greater Baton Rouge area.