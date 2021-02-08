Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be the first mass coronavirus vaccination site in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced Monday night.
The governor will give details about the plan at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, where he'll also give an update on the state's response to COVID-19.
Edwards, along with several members of the state's Unified Command Group, will be getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tuesday press conference at Pennington, as well.