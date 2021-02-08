BR.newvaccineclinicbrg.adv TS 532.jpg
Buy Now

Prepared shot with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready to go at Baton Rouge General Medical Center's new dedicated vaccine clinic inside its Center for Health, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. BRG opened the new clinic on Monday of this week at 9001 Summa Ave., on its Bluebonnet campus. Combined with its other locations, the clinic will allow the hospital to vaccinate thousands of people each week.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be the first mass coronavirus vaccination site in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced Monday night.

The governor will give details about the plan at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, where he'll also give an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Edwards, along with several members of the state's Unified Command Group, will be getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tuesday press conference at Pennington, as well. 

View comments