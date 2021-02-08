Prepared shot with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready to go at Baton Rouge General Medical Center's new dedicated vaccine clinic inside its Center for Health, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. BRG opened the new clinic on Monday of this week at 9001 Summa Ave., on its Bluebonnet campus. Combined with its other locations, the clinic will allow the hospital to vaccinate thousands of people each week.