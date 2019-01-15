As costs of living continue to rise, more and more capital-area households above the poverty line are still only one emergency away from financial distress, United Way officials said Tuesday.

The nonprofit known as ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, discussed its recent report on the working poor. These are families that may be under-employed or only able to find seasonal or gig work, often without benefits.

The United Way calculates that the average person needs much more than the $11,880 annual income that defines the federal poverty level. A person in Baton Rouge needs $20,856 just to survive, while a family of four with two young children requires $58,572, the ALICE report states. Those families between federal poverty line and the minimum survival budget are the focus of the report.

The number of ALICE households grew after the 2016 flood, United Way staff said. Those families don't count as impoverished, but they may have to make decisions like whether to perform home repairs or buy medicine.

"Today we'd like you to meet ALICE, but chances are you already know ALICE," said George Bell, president and CEO of the local United Way office.

Between 2010 and 2016, the rate of households in poverty remained consistent, around 16 to 19 percent of the population. However, the ALICE population grew from 22 to 28 percent while the rate of more financially comfortable families dropped.