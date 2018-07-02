Organizers of area Fourth of July celebrations are watching the skies and hoping for the best, as a tropical wave from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to dump heavy rain over south Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of Monday, the WBRZ-sponsored fireworks celebration on the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge is going forward as planned at 9 p.m. Wednesday, the television station's marketing director said.
In Lafayette Parish, evening music and fireworks celebrations were going forward at Parc International in Lafayette and Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, at St. Julien Park in Broussard, tourism officials said.
As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected between Monday night and Wednesday evening in the Baton Rouge area, said Mike Efferson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
The greatest chance of rain is expected Tuesday, the day before the Fourth, at 90 percent, Efferson said.
Donaldsonville city officials announced their Ascension Parish community's Tuesday music and fireworks event on the Mississippi River has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday. Other organizers said they will be waiting until Tuesday or later to decide.
"We’re holding our breath at this point," said Paul Sicard, co-chairman of the Kenilworth Independence Day Parade.
The parade through one of Baton Rouge's more venerable neighborhoods is in its 46th year and has 45 entries set to roll 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sicard said the parade can't be delayed a day, to the Fourth, because Baton Rouge Police will be occupied with security for events downtown.
Bond Lux, president of the Baton Rouge Concert Band, said members won't make a decision until concert time 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisiana State Capitol.
Outdoor activities planned during the day of the Fourth in connection with U.S.S. Kidd Veterans Museum are somewhat locked in but no final decision has been made, said David Beard, the museum's executive director.
Hopes are often high that July 4 revelers will somehow evade ominous weather. On a hot Monday afternoon at a Louisiana Fireworks location in Gonzales, manager Kim Tullier was practicing that power of positive thinking.
"We rebuke the rain," she said with a laugh.
Tullier said she hasn't noticed any drop in business so far despite the weather forecast. But she added that the Fourth and other holidays tied with shooting fireworks often spur sales that build toward the day of the event, especially when the holiday falls in the middle of a workweek.
Nearby, Cody and Taylor Aucoin, of Prairieville, were shopping at Louisiana Fireworks with their son, Liam. The Aucoins were covering their bases. They said they plan to shoot their fireworks early for Liam, already a fan at age 3.
"We're just going to do it tonight," Cody Aucoin, 27, said Monday afternoon.
The weather prospects for the Fourth may be slightly better than Tuesday's forecast.
Efferson said Wednesday has a 60 percent chance of rain during the day but the rain chance will drop to 20 percent in the evening. Still, as much as an inch of rain could fall.
Noah Kozinko, WBRZ's director of marketing, said the organizers of the Baton Rouge downtown fireworks show will take stock on the Fourth.
"Well, if things look a little hairy on Wednesday morning, we may need to make an adjustment, but, as of now, it looks like we're going as planned," he said.