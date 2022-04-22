Construction of the new Prairieville High School in Ascension Parish will take a different route than school-building projects in the past because of high-climbing construction costs. Still, it's anticipated that work will begin on the campus' academic building on Parker Road in May.
Other site work that includes parking, drainage and athletics will begin later, after the board explores funding sources, under a recommendation from the School Board's Strategic Planning Committee.
The board is expected to approve the recommendation when it votes on the apparent low bidder for the academic building, Baton Rouge-based Milton J. Womack, at its meeting Tuesday.
Construction of the academic building is an approximately two-year project; the remainder of the work has an 18-month timeline, so it's expected and hoped that the school will open as a complete campus, said Jeff Parent, the district's supervisor of planning and construction.
Prairieville High, the largest of 14 projects made possible when voters passed a $140 million bond proposal in August 2020, is budgeted at $79.5 million, a figure determined before the pandemic, Parent told strategic planning committee members this month.
But since COVID, "supply chain issues, manufacturing issues, as well as labor issues" have dramatically increased construction prices, he said.
"In 2017 through 2019, we created the bond list of project estimates, accounting for normal inflation, but COVID blew it out of the water," Parent said last week.
Last summer, after the initial bids for Prairieville High came in at close to $100 million, the school board moved to rebid the school as two separate, pared-down construction projects, the academic building in one deal and the site work in another.
Those two projects went out for bid in late January this year and came back in March, with Womack being the apparent lower bidder on both projects — $69.5 million for the academic building and $21.9 million for the site work that includes the athletic facilities.
The board will vote on Womack's bid on the academic building next week. It has 45 days to accept or reject the bid on the site work.
The cost of the academic building, as well as other projects on the bond list, would be covered by the funds provided by the 2020 bond, which has also been boosted by an additional $16 million bond premium, additional income a bond issue can provide when it's purchased at a rate higher than the market.
The board will seek other sources of funding to do the site work and athletics, including the playing field and stands.
"We have six months to figure out how to develop funding for the site work and athletic portion," Parent said. "That's the beauty of the two bid packages."
Board member John Murphy, who chairs the Strategic Planning Committee, said, "We still have enough time that the academic side and the athletic side could be completed together."