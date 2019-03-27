If Baton Rouge residents have noticed that their trash pickup is delayed, the city-parish has the answer on why: traffic from the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge lane closures.

Traffic has been backed up on the West Baton Rouge bridge because construction crews are reinforcing joints on the 60-year-old bridge. Then on March 19, a truck struck a girder under the bridge, closing one southbound lane of the bridge.

Due to that traffic backup, the garbage trucks are spending up to two hours just to reach the North landfill to drop off grabage and trash, according to a neighborhood email from Director of Environmental Services Richard Speer.

When residents notice their pickup was missed, city-parish officials advise them to call 311 and to leave their cart out until it is picked up.

"Republic Services, the City-Parish trash collection provider, is aware of the situation and is working with the City-Parish on a plan of action to alleviate service delays during this period of increased traffic congestion," said East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Communications Officer Rachel Haney.