An 85-year-old Prairieville woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash along La. 42 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana State Police reported.
A 2002 Ford pickup truck ran into a Hyundai compact car around 8 p.m. and Donna Patterson, the front-seat passenger in the car, was killed, troopers said in a statement.
Troopers said Alfred Patterson, 88, the driver of the 2015 Hyundai, failed to halt at a stop sign at Joe Sevario Road and drove out into the eastbound lane of La. 42, pulling in front of the pickup.
The eastbound F150 truck hit the car on the two-lane highway, troopers said.
Alfred Patterson and the driver of the pickup, who was not named by troopers, were wearing their seat belts and had minor injuries. Donna Patterson was also wearing her seat belt but had fatal injuries, troopers said.
Troopers said they are still investigating the crash and why Alfred Patterson failed to stop at the stop sign at Joe Sevario.
They have taken blood samples from both drivers for toxicological testing, troopers said.