Until two weeks ago, David Landry was homeless in Baton Rouge, living in a tent with his dog, Allie. Landry rescued the dog when it was just a four-week-old puppy; the young dog had been left outside in freezing rain and was frozen to the ground when Landry saved him five years ago.
"He was just a bag of bones," he said.
Since then, Landry has cared for the dog he named after his grandfather, while he faced other challenges besides homelessness: bladder cancer, followed by kidney failure, both successfully treated but leaving other health challenges.
The new home Landry and Allie are living in now should help.
Multiple agencies, spearheaded by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, helped Landry and his pet move into an apartment in late January. One of the organizations involved was Pets for Life, a program of Baton Rouge's nonprofit animal shelter, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), that helps pet owners in need care for their cats and dogs.
For Allie, Pets fo Life provided a large, roomy, fabric doghouse for the apartment. But its relationship with Allie and Landry goes back before that.
The program director for Pets for Life, Paula Shaw, "somehow found me one day," Landry said, when he was still homeless with Allie. Shaw's been checking on him regularly, like she does for other pet owners in difficult circumstances, ever since.
"The human-animal bond in low-income, underserved areas is like nothing I've ever seen," said Shaw. "It's unbelievable the things that people will go without, to do for their pets."
Bringing pet care to the owners
Pets for Life provides residents in three zip codes — 70802, 70805 and 70807 — with free pet care that includes vaccinations, spays/neuters and basic vet care. Transportation of the cats and dogs to the vet and back home is provided, as well.
Funded by the Charles Lamar Foundation and grants, it also provides pet food, when supplies at CAA's pet-food pantry allow. In the winter, Pets for Life holds a donation drive for dog houses, and, in the summer, a donation drive for child-sized plastic pools, so outdoor dogs can splash around and cool off.
"We're very happy we're able to do this for the community," said Jillian Sergio, CAA's executive director. "It's something that's really needed."
The mission of the program goes beyond basic treatment and care for the animals, she says, to building strong relationships with their owners.
"We believe in people and their pets," Sergio said. "If they ever need something, they have somebody they can call."
Since it began here in 2017, the program, modeled on the Humane Society of the United States’ Pets for Life, has helped more than 1,000 pet owners and more than 2,000 pets and soon will be able to help even more.
New grant funding late last year from the Arkansas-based Builders Initiative Foundation will now allow Pets for Life to bring its services to two additional Baton Rouge area zip codes, 70815 and 70791, Sergio said.
The grant also paid for a second employee for the program, Robin Prestridge, who previously worked many years in CAA's adoption program. She now goes out daily with Paula Shaw to visit people and their pets.
"We are there to provide access to pet care," Shaw said. "People from three years ago will call me when they get new pets."
"It's a privilege," she said.
A man and his dog
David Landry said his dog Allie, a Blue American Staffordshire Terrier, has been registered as an emotional support dog, thanks to Pets for Life. Landry said he was diagnosed with severe depression brought on by his health challenges.
Landry said he had his rescue dog for a few weeks before he found a name for him. The dog wasn't paying attention to the names he tried.
"I was looking at a picture of my grandpa and said his name 'Allie' and the dog's head went up," Landry said. "I said it again, and he sat up."
"I said, 'Is that your name?' and he came to me," Landry said.