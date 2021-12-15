Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is among dozens of companies across the nation that have been impacted by a ransomware attack on one of the largest human resources companies in the U.S.
Ultimate Kronos Group, a U.S.-based human resources management firm, said this week that it suffered a ransomware attack that may disrupt services for weeks.
The Our Lady Health System uses the company to manage "payroll, timekeeping and some scheduling," all of which have been brought offline by the attack. The outage has not impacted patient care, according to a statement from the health system.
"We have activated our business continuity plan and dedicated teams are working through strategic and operational impacts and how best to minimize adverse effects to team members," wrote system spokeswoman Chrislyn Maher. "Kronos has informed its customers to expect a prolonged outage but has not given a timeline."
A continuity plan that health system has activated is much like the same procedures the system uses in the event of a hurricane or any other disaster that could cause a prolonged outage, Maher said. A team is working to minimize impacts from the outage, although Maher did not have details on what methods the system would use to track time and pay employees during the outage.
"To ensure that we minimize impacts on team members, like timekeeping by hand and paper checks, they are working through what that's going to look like," Maher said. "They have made it an absolute priority to ensure there isn't confusion with timekeeping and scheduling."
The health system’s hospitals include Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Women's & Children's in Lafayette, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa.
Companies, government agencies and health care systems across the county announced this week that they have been impacted by the attack. Major companies like Puma, the YMCA and Tesla are clients of Kronos. A hospital system in San Angelo, Texas, said it had been impacted by the attack. The University of Utah, George Washington University and the city of Cleveland have also announced that they were impacted.
The attack only affects Kronos customers who use a cloud-based service called Kronos Private Cloud, which is used by a limited number of the company's clients, according to a spokesperson for Kronos.
"We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts," reads the statement. "We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services."
Kronos expects the ransomware attack to be fixed in several weeks, according to a report by USA Today.