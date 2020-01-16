WASHINGTON — Louisiana's two U.S. senators have started off the New Year with approval ratings hovering around 50%, according to a new poll out Thursday.

Morning Consult's quarterly senators approval rankings found U.S. Sen. John Kennedy's approval rate at 48% among respondents and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's at 47%. Both of them registered 26% disapproval and 27% of respondents were undecided for each.

Neither has seen much change in popularity in the past two years. Kennedy, who was state treasurer in Louisiana for nearly two decades, joined the Senate in 2017 and his term runs through 2023.

Cassidy, who previously served in the U.S. House, was elected to the Senate in 2014 and is seeking reelection this fall. Candidate qualifying won't take place until later this year, but Democrat Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge has announced he's entering the race against Cassidy.

Morning Consult, a non-partisan tech and media company, conducted its fourth quarter survey of registered voters from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The margin of error for the Louisiana results is about 1 percent.

According to its findings, the 10 most popular senators in the country for the quarter were U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont); John Barraasso (R-Wyoming); Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont); Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming); Angus King (I-Maine); John Hoeven (R-North Dakota); Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota); Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island); Chris Coons (D-Deleware); and John Thune (R-South Dakota).

The least popular senators for the time surveyed were U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky); Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska); Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey); Cory Gardner (R-Colorado); Martha McSally (R-Arizona); Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska); Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts); and Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

See the full results here.