Baton Rouge's transit agency is launching a new app to help riders track their buses and find the nearest stop.
Route Shout 2.0 is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play, the Capital Area Transit System said in a Thursday news release. Information can also be accessed through the agency's website, brcats.com.
Route Shout needs about a week to be fed data and tested, so riders will have to wait until Wednesday before the service is available online.
Once it's up and running, the app will track CATS buses and inform riders if any emergencies or weather cause route changes. A GPS function will also allow riders to find the closest bus stop, the release states.
CATS CEO Bill Deville said the updated tool will be a valuable resources for riders who "rely on us to get them to places like work and school on time."