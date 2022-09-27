Proud of their heritage and faith, Sanford "Sandy" and Barbara Kreisler often raise an Israeli flag in front of their home in the St. Amant area for major Jewish religious holidays.
The flag is usually put up on an armature attached to a tree along a golf cart path that runs in front of the retired couple's home, which backs up to the Amite River Diversion Canal in the isolated Three Rivers Island community.
But for a second time in two years during Rosh Hashanah, the flag armature was pulled down, the Kreislers said, with the Israeli flag still hanging from it. Deputies say they are investigating what happened, as they did last year when the same thing happened at the start of the holiday.
Sandy said he had raised the flag Sunday evening to mark the two-day observance of the Jewish new year.
No one was seen pulling the flag down, but Sandy, a retired homebuilder who remains an active carpenter, said it was unlikely the flag simply fell or was hit by a passing golf cart. It was mounted 9 feet up at its base, too high from the ground to be hit by a passing cart's roof, he said.
Sandy and Barbara filed a complaint with Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies after Sandy discovered Monday morning that the flag was down again. It had been up earlier that morning, he said. Deputies never resolved the first incident, Sandy said.
Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday that sheriff's detectives are investigating. A deputy showed up Monday and made a report.
"We’ll need more time to take a look at the allegations," she said.
The Kreislers are in their mid- to late 70s. They have lived in Three Rivers Island since 2010. Though their mailing address is in St. Amant, an Ascension Parish community, they actually live in Livingston Parish.