Baton Rouge fire officials say a home located off Plank Road was completely destroyed in a fire late Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the 2900 block of Seneca Street just after 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the house fully engulfed in flames.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the blaze was under control by 9:30 p.m., but the house was a complete loss.
Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, officials said.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.