CLINTON — With the state breathing down its neck, the Board of Alderman took action Tuesday to trim expenses and continue improvements to the water system.
The state Fiscal Review Committee on Monday deferred action to appoint a financial administrator to run the town, but suggested the mayor and Board of Aldermen continue working to get the town's financial house in order.
The board on Tuesday voted to reduce health insurance benefits for the town's employees, effective April 1. The town had been paying 100 percent of an employee's insurance premium, but the board voted unanimously to pay only 70 percent.
Mayor Lori Ann Bell estimated the town will save about $16,018 per year by reducing the insurance benefit.
Alderman Mark Kemp said an employee will now have to pay $61.61 per month for health insurance.
Bell also gave the board figures for an 80 percent town contribution, but Alderwoman Mary Dunaway moved to lower the contribution to 70 percent "to save the most money that we can."
The board will set a special meeting to amend the 2019 budget to reflect the insurance change and the $84,000 cost of hiring a state certified water operating company.
The three-member fiscal review panel, chaired by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, noted Monday that many questions remain about how much money the town will have to spend to bring the town's water system into compliance with a state Office of Public Health directive.
The town has only one water well in service, and a well service company is working this week to determine what it will cost to put the Taylor Street well back in service.
Jason Head, a representative of the Zachary firm the town hired last month to begin operating the system, said the pump's motor has been sent for repairs and a camera will be sent into the casing to determine where sand is entering the water column.
Head also said the old well near the town hall is being studied to determine if it can serve as a backup well for the system.
In a related move, the board approved an ordinance requiring certain businesses to install backflow prevention devices to prevent contaminants from entering the water system.
Head said a backflow prevention device is required for any company that handles hazardous chemicals or might generate an internal water pressure higher than the town's distribution pressure.
Depending on the type of system used for swimming pools, irrigation systems and other water users, the devices may be required, Head said.
The state required the town to have the cross-contamination prevention program in place within 30 days of the directive issued in January.
Bell said the Office of Public Health approved the ordinance proposal before the board acted Tuesday.
In other action, Bell appointed Ned Davis as police chief and Kerry Winters as town maintenance supervisor. The two will not receive the salary set for those positions at this time, the mayor said.
The board also agreed to allow Feliciana Family and Friends to hold its annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The group is paying the town $1,375 to offset some expenses the town will incur for the event.