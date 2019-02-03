Who comes up with those clever messages on the highway signs on the interstates?
"Most are part of national campaigns," says state Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Brendan J. Rush.
"We do take the opportunity to localize the messages when we can to bring the attention to safety along the roadway."
Asked if they have any favorites, Rush replies: "Not really, they all promote safety so we like them all."
Annoyed by three-way stop
Last year when the state raised the Bluff Road overpass on Interstate 10 as part of the widening project in Ascension Parish, they installed 3-way stop signs at the intersection of Bluff Road and C Braud Road. After the interstate work was completed, they left the stop signs up on this intersection. This was understandable as many drivers were having to use C Braud Road as part of their commute. Now that Bluff Road has reopened, the stop signs on Bluff Road are no longer needed. These stop signs are now causing a lot of traffic congestion. In the mornings, the southbound traffic on Bluff Road backs up for close to 2 miles, while in the evening, the traffic backs up to La. 74. If the intersection does require some type of intervention, then a vehicle-actuated streetlight would be a much better choice than to impede traffic on Bluff Road with these stop signs.
Brendan Rush, the DOTD spokesman, says the agency "installed a three-way stop at the intersection because of an influx of traffic during the raising and rehabilitation of the Bluff Road bridge.
"Once the construction concluded, we received a number of requests from constituents and elected officials to explore leaving the stop signs there for safety reasons. DOTD did their due diligence to conduct a study to see if the stop signs were warranted on a permanent basis. That study did justify the all-way stop.
"Additionally, the study suggested that traffic was to increase at the intersection in the future and additional safety and traffic control measures may be needed. As traffic increases DOTD will look at the possibility of a roundabout or a signal."