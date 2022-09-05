A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday in an incident last month in which police stopped him riding an all terrain vehicle down a city street with his one-year-old child in the front without protective gear, an arrest affidavit says.
Police later learned that the man was promoting a "Midcity Madness" event, calling drivers of ATVs and motorcycles to take to the streets of Baton Rouge on Sept. 10.
The ATV incident happened on Aug. 2 about 4:30 p.m. when a Baton Rouge police officer saw the man, later identified as Jorey Bryant, riding a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue with a young child on front.
Neither Bryant nor the child had on protective gear, the arrest report says.
When Bryant saw the police officer, he turned onto a field and traveled to Main Street before he was blocked by the police officer, the report says. The child was taken home and released to relatives.
During the stop, police found that Bryant was carrying a gun, which he told officers a friend had given him.
Investigators later learned that Bryant was promoting the "Midcity Madness" event on his Instagram account.
Bryant was arrested Saturday and booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of drag-racing on a public road, criminal negligence, child desertion, illegal carrying of a weapon and reckless operation of an off-road vehicle.