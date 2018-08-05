Why are most manhole covers not flush with the surface of the road on the brand-new section of the widened Essen Lane, especially headed toward Perkins Road from Interstate 10? Oh, and who constructed this portion and how much did it cost?
Brandie Richardson, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "The widening portion of Essen Lane between Perkins and I-10 was handled by DOTD. This cost $8.1 million and the contractor was Hard Rock Construction.
"In regards to the manhole covers not being flush with the surface, we are having a walk-through with the contractor soon and will address issues that we see that need correction. All of the drainage structure tops built/modified in our project were built at a 2.5 percent cross slope to match the new asphalt.
"There are quite a few manholes that were not touched in our project, either drainage, sewer or other utilities. They were simply raised up to the new grade using riser rings; these are not sloped and don’t always match the slope of the roadway perfectly after asphalt. Essen Lane was pretty much flat when we started and now we added a 2.5 percent slope to it."
Demolition debris
What will be done with all the concrete torn up and piled high on the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Drusilla Lane? How long for the cleanup to be finished?
Carey Chauvin, director of development for the city-parish, says, "The property owner, via his licensed contractor, obtained a demolition permit on June 14, 2018, to demolish the existing buildings and pavement of a service station/convenience store. As such, this is an approved, active construction site.
"We fully anticipate the contractor will continue to remove the debris from the site in preparation for future development."