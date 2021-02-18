Some areas of East Feliciana Parish are without water because of a loss of pressure, the parish water system says.
Areas of the parish without water service are Gurley, Dawson, along La. 964, Turner and Bluff Creek, as well as the area around Plank, Gross and Battle roads, the water system's website said Thursday.
The East Feliciana Rural Water system said all of its wells are operating at full capacity and that crews are working to pressurize the system and inspect water mains for damage.
The process could take eight hours or more, depending on repairs, the water system said.
On Wednesday, the East Feliciana Rural Water system issued a boil advisory for customers in the area of Plank and Battle roads and Bluff Creek due to service leaks in the system that had affected pressure in the main system.
On Thursday, the water system issued a voluntary boil advisory for customers in the areas of Gurley, Turner Road, Dawson Road and La. 964, also due to low pressure in the system.
Lane Herrington, who lives near Clinton, was notified by the city on Wednesday of the boil advisory. She and her husband, James, noticed the water pressure was lower than usual, as they drew water to boil.
"This morning, the pressure was worse and we decided we'd better get some bottled water," Lane said on Thursday.
"When we got back home about noon, there was no water at all. Nothing," she said.
Customers can check for updates at the website https://www.eastfelicianaruralwater.com/special-bulletins2.html