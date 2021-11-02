The pandemic won't deal the devastating blow to the city-parish's coffers some expected thanks to an anticipated sales tax growth and a windfall of federal stimulus money East Baton Rouge Parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday presented the Metro Council with a proposed budget for 2022 that included and increase of more than $50 million in projected revenues compared to last year's. Her administration intends to use the additional money on flood mitigation, traffic improvements, public safety and economic development initiatives — mostly programs she has previously announced and/or mentioned in some capacity.

The proposed $1 billion-plus budget, a 5.21% increase over the more than $980 million budget for 2021, will face a series of meetings in the coming weeks at which council members will hear from various departments on their proposed spending plans for the next year before it's considered for adoption during a special meeting Dec. 7.

Council members accepted the proposed budget without discussion Tuesday.

"Our local economy is fundamentally strong and has preformed well post-pandemic," Broome said in her budget message to council members. "The anticipated sales tax growth, along with the American Rescue Plan funding, allows us the opportunity to increase the General Fund budget, which is well overdue."

That increase to the General Fund, which makes up 31% of the city-parish's total budget, equates to approximately $18.6 million. The one-time surge in federal stimulus money makes up nearly $8 million of that and projected sales tax revenue next year are set at nearly $7 million, with increases across the board also anticipated in gaming taxes, business tax collections, property taxes and other revenues.

East Baton Rouge Parish is on tap to receive a total of $165.4 million in American Rescue Plan money, which is being doled out in two allotments — the first of which occurred in May and the second to follow next year around the same time.

The council is set to adopt Broome's proposed allocation for the $95 million in ARP funds it has already received on Thursday. About $41 million of that is going to drainage improvement projects. According to the proposed budget, Broome wants to use $7.9 million to restore funding cut in 2020 to public works and the city-parish central services agencies.

The mayor said $2.25 million will be put aside for blight elimination, $1.97 million to purchase fire equipment, $250,000 to replace the phone system in the public defender's office, $250,000 for youth employment, $15 million to establish a new stormwater division within Environmental Services and $1.96 million for grant management.

"Long-term funding solutions will be recommended through a utility study being commissioned by the Department of Environmental Services," Broome said regarding continued financing of operations within the new stormwater division, which she says will consist of 12 new positions.

Money has been earmarked for additional fire and police academies next year to address ongoing staffing shortages amid the city-parish's alarming spike in gun violence.

The 2022 proposed budget also includes the annual appropriation of $47.8 million in sales tax revenue from Broome's nearly $1 billion MovEBR roads improvement plan and another $9 million for debt service related to the 30-year voter-approved sales tax project.

The mayor said that, as of Oct. 1, five of the projects included in the massive plan are in the planning stages, the city-parish is in the middle of securing right-of-way agreement with 20 more, 22 are in the design phase and 29 are in the construction phase.

Many of the associated costs for the MovEBR projects have gone up due to the pandemic, city-parish officials said.

"Some projects are being accelerated and other projects will have a more extended pre-construction period to accommodate other permitting agencies' requirements," she said.