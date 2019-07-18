GONZALES — Ascension Parish government spent at least $12,484 on pre-trip expenses for Parish President Kenny Matassa, five of his top staff and one parish councilman to fly to Las Vegas and attend a conference while the parish was under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Barry.
The expenses cover at least $8,909 in hotel and flight costs and another $3,575 in conference registration fees for the National Association of Counties gathering in Las Vegas between Thursday, July 11, and Monday.
The revelations come just ahead of a regularly scheduled Parish Council meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Gonzales. It will be Matassa and the administrators' first appearance before the council since their absence amid the emergency became public.
As Barry moved through Ascension, Parish President Kenny Matassa, key staff were at Las Vegas conference
The expense documents, obtained Thursday through a public records request filed Monday morning before The Advocate broke the story about the trip, leave an incomplete picture of the total expenses that parish officials might have run up in the nation's gambling capital.
It appears certain the final number will be higher. None of the receipts for daily expenses from the officials who went on the trip were made available Thursday.
Under parish travel policy, the officials have 30 days to submit their expenses. Unless the parish president or chief administrative officer otherwise authorizes it, employees have up to $75 per day to spend on food.
The expenses must be supported with receipts, however. The parish does not reimburse alcohol expenses but does cover parking, use of taxis and business services, like access to faxes or the internet.
Also, the records that were provided leave unclear how much money was ultimately spent on hotel rooms at Caesar's Palace.
Matassa has come under fire over his and his staff's absence from the parish during the run-up to Barry's landfall Saturday. He has defended his decision to leave Thursday, a day after he declared a state of emergency. He said the emergency declaration was required to "to minimize the threat of life and property to the citizens of the Parish."
The parish's top executive said he and other parish officials had prepared for the storm in advance, he was in regular contact with the remaining staff after he left and wasn't in physical condition to fill sandbags.
Matassa didn't return until Tuesday, well after Barry had shifted farther west than earlier projected and had pushed through the state with far less severe rain and wind in Ascension and the Baton Rouge region than once feared.
In a statement, Matassa downplayed the severity of the storm reports he had been receiving, saying Barry wasn't as bad as the media reported.
But his own homeland security director, Rick Webre, who stayed behind to manage the response and with whom Matassa says he was in contact, warned at one point that flooding from Barry could rival a 1983 flood, the most devastating flood in the parish's recent history until the August 2016 flood.
"If you're old enough to remember the 1983 flood, it's somewhere in that range," Webre said during a news conference Friday at the parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales while Matassa and his administrators were in Las Vegas.
Parish out-of-state travel forms indicate the following people went on the trip in addition to Matassa: Ken Dawson, the parish's chief administrative officer; Thomas "Moose" Pearce, the parish director of facilities; Kemlyn Bailey-Lomas, Matassa's chief executive assistant; Joan Shivers, the parish's purchasing director; Christy Burnett, the parish health unit director; and Parish Councilman Oliver Joseph.
The records don't indicate if any of the officials took family members or guests.
The records show at least $6,043 was spent on six premium hotel rooms for five nights at Casesar's Palace, which was not one of the NACo conference hotels, for Matassa and his administrators. Another $730 was spent on a room at Bally's Las Vegas, which was a conference hotel, for Joseph for four nights.
But the records obtained show that Dawson and Bailey-Lomas booked six additional premium rooms for a total additional cost of $6,043. It's not clear if those rooms were used and, if so, by whom, or if they represented redundant bookings and the parish did not incur those costs.
If the rooms were used or went unused and could not be reimbursed, the added cost would bring the parish pre-trip bill closer to $18,528 before additional expenses are submitted.
The records also leave other questions. While the flight itineraries and cost of the flights of all administrators and Joseph were made available, only Matassa's flight itinerary, but not the cost, was made available.
It's not clear what his direct flight on Southwest Airlines cost. It's possible Matassa made his own booking reservations and those expenses could be submitted later.
Joseph, the councilman, also had a direct flight on Southwest, and it cost $499. Parish staffers didn't have direct flights — they had one layover — and those flights cost $398 each.
Two councilmen canceled their trips, Randy Clouatre and John Cagnolatti. Clouatre canceled because of the storm, he has said, but Cagnolatti canceled his plans in late June, records show.
While both men were able to get rull reimbursement for their flight costs, NACo reimbursed all but $75 of Cagnolatti's registration fees. The records were unclear if Clouatre, who canceled a few weeks after Cagnolatti, was able to get any reimbursement for his registration fees of $560.