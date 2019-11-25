Baton Rouge police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Zachary man Sunday night.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Mid City.
Police say Matthew Miller was traveling westbound in a Chevrolet pickup truck on North Street. Officials believe he ran a red light at the intersection of North and N. 22nd Street.
Investigators say Miller was then struck head on by a driver in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. Miller was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.