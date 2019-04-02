The pilot side window of the cockpit on a charter plane cracked mid-flight Tuesday on a flight bound for Baton Rouge.
The Embrarer ERJ145 plane had only the crew on board when the window cracked on its flight from Austin, Texas to Baton Rouge. While the glass cracked, the window did not appear to completely fail, according to a WAFB report.
The ERJ145 has a maximum flight altitude of 37,000 feet and a maximum cruising speed of almost 600 mph, according to Embraer's website.
The flight was planned to fly at an altitude of 36,000 feet for Tuesday's flight, according to flightaware.com.
The plane was chartered to fly oil workers to Midland, Texas Tuesday afternoon, but the crack caused the flight to be delayed.
The plane is currently on the ground at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.