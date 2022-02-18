Crystal Scott had big plans for Jan. 29.
Sierra Braud, her cousin and one of her best friends, was celebrating her baby's first birthday. And Scott was looking forward to decorating the house she shared with Braud for the big party.
Braud, 26, said she had hoped the celebration would mark a turning point for Scott in the 24-year-old's hard, yet free-spirited life. Scott had plans of going to a sober living home and wanted to start her own business as a party planner.
But then, on Jan. 28 — the day before the birthday celebration — Scott was found dead in a plastic container in the back of a pickup truck outside a home on a dead-end road northeast of Gonzales.
Now those dreams are gone.
"She was just waiting until after the 29th for my baby's birthday," Braud said. "She didn't want to miss her birthday."
Scott's death offers a glimpse into a subculture of drugs and crime that exists in even the most rural parts of Ascension Parish.
Ryan Malain, 33, knew Crystal and was arrested with her on drug counts in 2020 — the charges against him were dropped. Before he got into that life more than three years ago, he says he never would have imagined it existed in a rural place like St. Amant where he grew up.
Malain said Crystal liked to sit on his back patio area and go look at the horses nearby and occasionally talked about getting clean. But he said she always seemed to be drawn back.
"She was addicted to the life, the fast life," Malain said. "It is very appealing and it's very fun, but it is very dangerous. A lot can't come with it. You lose a lot."
'She let too many people in'
Friends, acquaintances and family described Scott as an outspoken, one-of-kind, radiant personality who didn't back down. They said she lived for the adrenaline rush of the fast life but seemed to be looking for a way out, and some stability, after tumultuous times.
Scott's father died when she and her fraternal twin sister were less than a year old, that sister, Casey Scott, said. Scott's half-sister, Tristen Cano, added that his death at such a young age sent their mother into a downward spiral and she ended up not being in their lives.
The two girls attended Dutchtown middle and high schools — Crystal didn't finish — and were raised for a few years by Cano while she was in her mid 20s and more by an aunt and an uncle in Prairieville. But the allure of the streets gradually drew them away in their teen years, the two sisters said.
Cano, who is 34, had been given the honor of giving Crystal and Casey their first names when they were born and remembers caring for them when she was a child and they were infants and little kids. Even by the time she had them again in their early teens, the girls were already dabbling in that reckless lifestyle.
Cano, a now registered nurse who regularly treats patients facing addiction, said that she had since prepared herself and mourned the day when drugs might take one of them.
“And it just so sad to see somebody go from an innocent child to something so dark and deep," Cano lamented.
Perhaps because of Crystal's demons, Braud and others said, Crystal was capable of incredible generosity, taking in and feeding people in the Prairieville trailer park where she recently lived. They said she was always remaining mindful of people who were down and out like she had been in the past.
Some family members suggested she remained too open — often at her own peril. And that led to a life of partying that landed her in jail a few times in 2020 on methamphetamine and marijuana distribution and other counts and put her in contact with potentially violent individuals.
"Like I said, she's one of kind. You're not going to find anyone else like her in the world. She loved really hard, and that was kind of her downfall, you know," Casey Scott said. "She let too many people in, and she never really got the same love in return."
Crystal Scott was arrested on drug counts in 2020 with Morris Miles, 28, a man she once dated. Miles' lengthy criminal history includes a charge that he killed someone at the Prairieville trailer park where Scott would end up staying a few years later with her cousin, Braud.
At the time of the 2019 shooting, Miles had been living with Braud, a warrant says. He was later arrested for allegedly attacking a different girlfriend with a gun.
Friends said Scott and Miles remained close, an almost brother-sister relationship. Miles was in jail at the time of Scott's death, records show. He has pleaded not guilty to the various charges.
Unanswered questions
Scott's death has shaken and angered her friends and family for many reasons, they said. Maybe it was that her way of living finally caught up to her. Maybe it was because of the disrespectful way her body was discarded.
Or maybe it was simply because she was gone.
Crystal's friends and family held a fundraiser last weekend outside an Airline Highway bar in Prairieville to pay for her funeral. They sold jambalaya, fried catfish and cookies.
The cause of her death remains undetermined, but deputies have provided no indication that foul play is suspected. Her body showed no signs of trauma.
Authorities initially said Scott may have died from a drug overdose and had been left in the box by someone too scared to tell authorities.
Sheriff's investigators also don't believe she died at the home on Rue De La Bois Road where her body was found, which is known for suspected drug activity and is a place friends said Crystal knew. Investigators believe the body had been left after the fact.
The parish coroner found fentanyl in her system but couldn't say if it caused an overdose. A more detailed toxicology report will say for sure.
Deputies arrested one man, Sedrick Credit, 43, on counts related to the improper disposal of her body. But they have not accused him directly in her death.
Credit won't speak to investigators and has a lawyer, deputies said.
Sheriff's investigators are looking for another woman last seen with her, along with Credit. They said Thursday they continue to try figure out how and why Scott died.
Braud, Casey Scott, Cano and others said they suspect something more than an accidental overdose caused Crystal Scott's death.
One fact fueling that suspicion is the discovery of fentanyl in Crystal Scott's system, they said. Though Scott had engaged in recreational drug use, heroin wasn't her choice, they said. Fentanyl is an additive typically associated with heroin.
Deputies have pointed out, however, that fentanyl can lace many other drugs, including meth and marijuana.
Scott also hated needles, which is a common way heroin is used, and preferred other drugs that were "uppers," like methamphetamine, her two sisters said.
"We've spent a lot of our lives together in drug addiction," Casey Scott said.