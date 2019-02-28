Interim Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has been making the rounds to hear from residents during a Listening Tour, but also has been sharing who he will be as Ascension's chief law enforcement officer and what plans he brings to the job.
Chief among Webre's early plans is a coming reorganization of how the Sheriff's Office deploys its patrol forces. Starting in April, Webre wants to divide Ascension into three districts to better distribute forces in the growing parish.
Webre, the onetime chief deputy who took office in January and will serve until an Oct. 12 special election to fill the remaining term of Sheriff Jeff Wiley, also has shared some political philosophy in the community meetings.
Webre has said that while he expects business and industry to be responsible, he supports tax incentives for major new plants and expansions, saying industry has helped transform Ascension since the late 1950s from a rural parish to a suburban one with nearly 130,000 people.
"I will always lean towards helping business, no doubt," Webre told a handful of residents in St. Amant on Monday.
As sheriff, Webre has a say on recommending local property tax exemptions for new manufacturing projects under the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program, including the exemption of property taxes for his own department. The School Board and Parish Council also get to weigh in.
Since Gov. John Bel Edwards changed the state program a few years ago to give local governments input, the exemptions have proven controversial in East Baton Rouge Parish but have largely gotten strong support in Ascension, which relies heavily on the petrochemical sector for employment and for sales and property tax revenue.
In his meetings, Webre also expressed his concern about opioids, a persistent problem he believes are a reason for an uptick in overdoses and suicides in the parish.
He told about 20 residents Tuesday night at the parish library in Donaldsonville that opioids and, in particular, fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, are among the things that most concern him because of how addictive they are.
The visits to St. Amant and Donaldsonville were Webre's third and fourth stops of seven planned for the Listening Tour planned through the end of March. Other stops are planned in the Gonzales, Geismar and Dutchtown areas.
Webre, who has worked for the Sheriff's Office for more than 30 years, is making the meetings in advance of coming elections Oct. 12, when voters will decide who will fill the reminder of Wiley's term, which doesn't end until June 30, 2020, and also the next full four-year term.
Webre is running but has no announced opponents at this point for what is arguably the parish's most powerful government job.
The sheriff, alone, leads a well-funded department with 350 full-time employees, a $43 million annual budget and a $24 million surplus at the end of 2017.
In an interview, Webre said residents atthe meetings, which have had no more than about 35 people, have focused on quality of life issues, including traffic, vehicles blaring loud music, speeding and thefts, which the sheriff called a major issue for the parish.
"It's been a good give-and-take but very respectful," Webre said Monday, "and I appreciate that and, hopefully, they do too."
In explaining his reorganization plan, Webre told Donaldsonville residents that the city and the rest of west bank Ascension would be District 1. District 3 would encompass the La. 42 area in Prairieville while District 2 would be the rest of the parish including areas north of Gonzales and east of La. 44, including the St. Amant and Lake areas.
It's not clear if he plans to add manpower to go along with the reorganization but deputies said the department is hiring.
In Donaldsonville, Webre engaged in a bit of that "give and take" during a discussion about traffic. The talk soon moved to a phenomenon in Donaldsonville, Webre described, in which people walk in the street and refuse to get on the sidewalk and out of the way of traffic.
Roy Quezaire Jr., a Donaldsonville resident and former legislator, urged Webre to meet with city officials about strengthening city ordinances so there could be consequences for that behavior.
Webre noted that the Sheriff's Office, which has provided police protection in Donaldsonville since the mid-1980s, has worked with city officials in the past on ordinances to regulate baggy pants in public and loud music emanating from vehicles with limited success but said he is willing to try to find an answer.
"We should not be afraid to try creative things," Webre said.