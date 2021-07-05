The trailing colored lights in the sky Sunday brought more than a spirit of patriotism — they brought a sense of normalcy for Baton Rouge as it held one of its largest public gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowds and families began to gather hours ahead of the WBRZ Fireworks on the Mississippi show, all vying for the best view of the state’s largest firework display. That included Desiree Collins, 52, owner of Desiree’s Southern Cookin’ Concessions and Catering.
“I love to cook, I love to interact with people, I love doing what I do,” said Collins. “The vibe is good, everybody’s having fun. Hey, it’s a little hot out, but everyone’s smiling and everyone’s out.
Collins had her food tent out in the afternoon near the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, where she sold barbecue and fried food to passersby until after the 9 p.m. fireworks show.
Her 11-year-old business faced the same financial troubles many others did during the pandemic. But seeing events come back like Fireworks on the Mississippi has relieved her worries. Collins has invested in a food truck and hopes to begin her event catering services again soon.
“Oh Lord, when COVID hit,” said Collins, “it was kind of crazy, and we had to reinvent some things and do some different stuff. But now, since everybody is getting out, everything is picking up really well.”
The fireworks show returned Sunday after being canceled last July, as COVID-19 surged through the nation and businesses operated under major restrictions.
"It was hard not doing the fireworks last year because of the pandemic,” Manship Media COO Jake Manship said earlier this month. “I hope this is a signal of the reopening of America and Baton Rouge."
Gloomy weather forecasts — at one point, the chance of rain was up to 80% — threatened the fireworks' return. Areas like Corporate Boulevard and the Garden District saw significant rain Saturday following flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
But event sponsors and viewers alike didn’t let the rain stop holiday celebrations.
Some in attendance even traveled from out of state to attend the July 4 festivities — Harry and Michelle Massie traveled from their home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to see their son play for the U.S. Marine Corps Band.
"(To gather again) feels invaluable," said Michelle Massie. "Seeing our son perform? That's like icing on the cake."
Their son Cpl. Richard Massie has spent the last three years playing saxophone for the band and has been stationed in New Orleans for most of that time. The Fourth of July was one of his parents' first times getting to hear their son perform for a crowd.
"They're so perfect," said Michelle Massie. "Every note is right on hit. They're the perfect band.
Kim Copeland and Benjamin Fisher brought their two children from Mississippi to see the lights display. Fisher heard about the show through his work in Baton Rouge, and he wanted the chance to show his kids fireworks after being unable to do so last year.
"I like coming down here to Louisiana," said Fisher. "It's got more stuff going on than Mississippi."
The Fireworks on the Mississippi show served as the culmination of a full day of events near the Mississippi River levee and around town. The USS Kidd museum hosted a Pirates and Patriots event, and local singer Will Wesley performed while food trucks and local businesses lined the streets.
People walked or sat on the levee, enjoying music. Others walked between downtown bars and restaurants.
After the fireworks show, there were musical performances from local artists such as The Michael Foster Project, Parish County Line, Esco McCollum Jr. featuring EM3 and the Marine Corps Band.