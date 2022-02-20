Arising from a beef over a woman, six men drew weapons outside their cars one early spring evening last year on the south side of Gonzales, city police said.
Despite alleged attempts to calm the dispute or even settle it with fists, the escalating words and flashing weapons led to a shootout inside a collection of one-story apartments in the Magnolia Crossing complex off La. 44.
At least 31 shots were fired around 6:40 p.m. May 6. Whizzing bullets went through the windows of two apartments, Gonzales police say in an arrest warrant. One of the accused shooters, Kedrick Bassett, was shot twice but survived.
Though video surveillance captured the entire shootout, attorneys say video quality is poor, and police say they were unable to determine who the instigators were and who was defending themselves.
Prosecutors in Ascension Parish and with the State Attorney General's Office have taken what the men's defense attorneys say is an unusual approach in court.
Each of the defendants was charged as an assailant but also named as a victim in the same shootout.
"For pretty much all my career, I've been a prosecutor or defense attorney in some capacity, and this is a case of first impression for me," said Shannon Battiste, a public defender representing one of the defendants who has an almost 17-year career in the law. "I can't really speak for anybody else, but I've never seen such a thing."
In court papers, one trio of men riding in one car was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder of the other trio riding in a different car, and vice-versa. All faced other charges also.
Ray Lamonica, an LSU law professor and a former U.S. Attorney for Baton Rouge who teaches criminal law, declined to comment on the case directly but said that kind of scenario would present all sorts of questions at trial.
If a case like this one were one of those hypothetical cases law students must sort out on an exam, Lamonica said, it would be the "law school exam question from hell."
Prosecutors in District Attorney Ricky Babin's office have recused themselves from the cases of one group of defendants, Bassett, Joseph Munson II and Deadriane Carmouche, to avoid a conflict of interest. The AG's Office has picked up their prosecutions.
But Lamonica said the ethical precaution still doesn't resolve the fundamental rub: that, whether a local prosecutor or a state attorney, the state of Louisiana is calling the men both defendant and victim in the same incident.
"You don't need to be a lawyer to figure that out. … it's awful hard to be the perpetrator and the victim at the same time," Lamonica said.
He added, however, it is theoretically possible.
Among the problems, any of the accused who testifies as a victim in one trial may give testimony that could later implicate him in his own trial later. Under the Constitution, criminal defendants have a 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Also, all six defendants claimed self-defense of some kind, attorneys said.
Under the law, prosecutors have the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant's actions weren't in self-defense. It can be a lot to sort out.
Bassett, the 22-year-old Gonzales resident implicated in the shooting, for instance, told Gonzales detectives that he had been trying to talk the people in other car, whom he contends were the aggressors and displaying their guns, out of firing weapons inside an apartment complex with children and surveillance cameras.
Bassett, who said the dispute over the woman didn't even involve him, later pulled out his gun once the shooting started, fired an estimated 15 shots and drove away under gunfire from others, he told police.
Jeff Heggelund, Bassett's defense attorney, contends prosecutors are pursuing the wrong guy and the one person who was shot.
But prosecutors have pointed out in court papers that Bassett had another man, Joseph Munson II, hide his gun after the shooting.
Brent Stockstill, the defense attorney for Jaiyan Alexander, one of the men whom Bassett identified as an aggressor in the shooting and as a party in the dispute over the woman, counters that it was really his client who was acting in self defense.
Prosecutors and spokespeople with the State Attorney General's and Babin's offices did not return calls and emails for comment, but the prosecutors have been making moves to try to shore up their cases and get convictions.
The two men who were riding with Bassett, Joseph Munson and Deadriane Carmouche, took plea deals to lesser charges late last month after theirs and Bassett's trial was delayed.
Their plea agreements don't have language requiring them to testify. Stockstill, the attorney who is defending Jaiyan Alexander, a man with the opposing group of men, said Munson and Carmouche haven't agreed to testify.
Separately, the Attorney General's Office, which is still prosecuting Bassett, has offered immunity deals to Jaiyan Alexander and the other two men who were in his car, Richard Grady Jr. and Orlando Alexander Jr., the defense attorneys said.
These "use" immunity deals are designed to compel the men to testify in any potential case against Bassett or others, with the assurance that what they say on the stand can't be used against them at their own trial.
Battiste, who is representing Orlando Alexander Jr., said his client's immunity deal, which he did not seek but prosecutors in the AG's Office forced on his client, doesn't put an end to his client's case. It is being handled by the local DA's Office.
That creates some risk that he doesn't like, Battiste said, because he would be "asking your prosecutor's office to forget everything my guy said" on the stand.
Blaine Hebert, a former Kenner Police officer and a public defender for Grady, added that prosecutors' attempts to compel testimony really may not have much leverage.
Grady is already in parish jail on $860,000 bail, so what's holding him in contempt going to do, Hebert asked, versus exposing himself on the stand.
Hebert also questioned how easily a jury would be convinced by defendants who took plea deals and do end up testifying as victims against his client at trial.
He pointed out that a cross-examination would quickly reveal those victims had also been accused of being an assailant in the same incident but took a plea when his client wanted his day in court.
"It's a double-edged sword for them," Hebert said.
"If I'm a prosecutor," he added, "I don’t want that day in court. I don’t. Cut a deal."
Stockstill, one of the other defense attorneys, said the prosecutors' steps simply reflect a case with unusual facts and proof problems.
"They are trying to resolve their criminal case the best way they can," he said.