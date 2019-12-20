The Ascension Parish Council is now taking up a decision on a major sewer project after a state district court judge Friday denied a temporary restraining order request.

At issue is a 30-year contract to revamp sewer services on the parish’s east bank.

Hearing today decides whether council votes tonight on Ascension Parish sewer plan GONZALES - A Friday afternoon court hearing will decide whether the Ascension Parish Council can vote or not Friday night on a proposed 30-yea…

Just minutes before the council was set to gather at 6 p.m., 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc ruled against the request for a temporary restraining order.

LeBlanc made the ruling just minutes before the council was set to gather at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Parish Council and a parish utilities district will be voting on a contract with Ascension Sewer LLC. The plan would involve building a regional sewer plant in Geismar to replace dozens of small neighborhood treatment plants in eastern Ascension.

+3 Judge blocks vote on Ascension Sewer deal; no vote until new council, prez take office GONZALES — Hours from a final vote Monday by the Ascension Parish Council on a 30-year deal to bring regional sewer service to Ascension Paris…

If the deal is approved, residential customers would see an immediate rate increase to $57.90 per month; commercial customers would pay more.