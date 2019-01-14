A surprisingly short line connects discussion of ancient Roman law to teasing Baton Rouge politicians.

The city-parish was in court with a landowner Monday morning trying to take back a land sale.

In 2017 Radu Cosman paid $10,000 at auction to purchase 1.22 acres on the southwest corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway. After the sale, the city-parish appraised to land at $606,000 and has petitioned to rescind the purchase under a state law that allows sales to be invalidated if the property is purchased for less than half its value.

Cosman's side protested, and attorney Loren Kleinpeter traced the origin of the law through the Napoleonic Code and the sixth-century Code of Justinian. The intent of the law has always been to protect the poor and weak from predation by the wealthy and powerful.

"Who can be more powerful than the government?" he asked in court.

"I'm not so sure," responded attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who is representing the city-parish.

"It seems to be in disarray on any Wednesday of the month," she said, referencing the day the Metro Council meets.

State District Judge Chip Moore praised Kleinpeter for his creative argument. However, he was wary of setting a dangerous precedent and opening "a huge back door." It's not the role of the judiciary to determine the relative power of two litigants in a land dispute, Moore said.

He dismissed the purchaser's exception and will allow the city-parish to proceed with the suit.