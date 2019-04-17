A new poll commissioned by business interests from Baton Rouge and New Orleans suggests there's widespread support for funding and using a passenger rail service connecting the two cities.
About 75 percent of those polled responded favorably to the idea after hearing that the train would offer an alternative to driving back and forth between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, would travel at about 80 mph, and would take about one hour and fifteen minutes to travel between the two cities.
The poll, released Wednesday in Baton Rouge, contains data from a survey of 1,050 registered voters in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, St. James, and St. John Parishes in February and March, 2019.
The Southern Rail Commission, Baton Rouge Area Chamber and GNO, Inc. initiated the poll to gauge residents’ support for restoring rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans as apart of the Gulf Coast Passenger Rail Network.
Talk of creating a commuter rail line has been percolating among state and local officials throughout the region for years with no commitments yet when it comes to allocating the money it will take to build it. The high-speed rail line is a dream project of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
BRAF Executive Vice President John Spain said recently the state would need to put up at least $100 million that would be matched by another $100 million in federal funding.
Passenger trains for the estimated $260 million project would make multiple trips daily along the rail line connecting downtown Baton Rouge with downtown New Orleans with intermediate stops planned for suburban Baton Rouge, Gonzales, LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Jefferson Parish.
Last week officials in St. John Parish unveiled plans for a $5.5 million train station in connection to the commuter rail line in the hopes it would boost retail and restaurant development along Main Street in downtown LaPlace. Gonzales has also unveiled plans for a train station.
This story will be updated...