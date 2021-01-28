St. James Parish government and the parish hospital have set up a call center and transportation services to streamline vaccination appointments and inoculations for the novel coronavirus, parish officials said Thursday.
The call center, which will be manned by parish and St. James Parish Hospital employees, will allow people who do not have access to a computer to register for the vaccine and make an appointment.
The transit service will be available to residents who don't have their own transportation. Points of distribution for the vaccine have also been set up on the east and west bank: the St. James Parish Reception Hall, 2455 La. 18, Vacherie, and the Lutcher Senior Center, 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher.
"With over 1600 people in hospitals statewide, it is more important now than ever that we remain focused in stopping the spread of covid-19, and we have an opportunity to do that by getting vaccinated," Parish President Pete Dufresne said. "We do not want anyone unable to receive the vaccine due to inability to register or lack of transportation, which is why I have offered our services to assist in the process."
St. James Parish Hospital has issued nearly 1,000 vaccines since mid-December, 70% of which have been given directly to the community, parish officials said. Vaccines are distributed as they are received and based on the Louisiana Department of Health vaccine plan phased distribution.
Because hospital officials don't know how many vaccines they are getting each week until shortly before they are delivered, people who are registered will be contacted about their appointment, parish and hospital officials said.
Parish officials said residents who show up at the points of distribution without an appointment will not be able to receive a vaccine. Officials also want to maintain social distancing.
For more information or to register online, visit www.sjph.org/vaccine or call (225) 258-2010.