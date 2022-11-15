A top deputy at the state Department of Children and Family Services has announced her retirement, a week after the agency's leader announced her own departure amid a public firestorm after multiple children died on the agency's watch.
Louisiana Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare Rhenda Hodnett will retire at the end of December, she said late Tuesday in a letter to staff. DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said last week that she would retire Dec. 31.
Hodnett had worked at DCFS for more than 30 years. She plans to work for the agency part time upon retirement, DCFS' acting secretary confirmed.
"Although I initially intended to fulfill my commitment to a second term as the assistant secretary of child welfare, I have decided that for a multitude of reasons, the time has come for me to step away," Hodnett wrote. "The decision to retire is bittersweet — a heavy heart for all we have not yet been able to achieve, but a profound sense of pride for all we have been able to accomplish together."
Acting secretary Terri Porche Ricks praised Hodnett in a Tuesday statement.
“Dr. Hodnett has been eligible to retire for some time but remained because of her commitment to serve the department and the people we help," Ricks said. "We’re grateful she has agreed to work with the department in a part-time capacity after her retirement to help ensure the successful implementation of some of our most essential strategies for stabilizing the child welfare system.”
Hodnett spent the last several years overseeing the agency's child welfare division, which is tasked with investigating child abuse allegations and removing children from abusive homes. That division has been hobbled by staffing shortages, with 174 vacancies as of last month.
Workers have said the shortages have made it impossible to keep up with reports of abuse and neglect.
DCFS has faced widespread backlash and calls for reform in recent months amid the recent deaths of Mitchell Robinson, Ezekiel Harry and Jahrei Paul. Robinson died at age 2 from a fentanyl overdose in late June after he'd been hospitalized twice and reported to DCFS three times. The agency never intervened to remove him from his Baton Rouge home.
Harry, also 2, was found stuffed in a trash can in July in Houma. A neighbor said she called DCFS and police multiple times to check on the boy before his death, though DCFS said they had no record of her call.
Paul died on Halloween at 20 months old. He also died from fentanyl exposure 10 days after a caller alerted DCFS that they should check on his family. DCFS never followed through on the call.
After Paul's death, former DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said she intended to remain in her job and that she served at the pleasure of Gov. John Bel Edwards. But a few days later, Walters announced her December resignation.