State Police arrested a Prairieville man Sunday in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Jefferson Highway that took the life of a Baton Rouge pedestrian in January.
Jarret Rachal of Prairieville was arrested in the death of 30-year-old Leah Tatman of Baton Rouge. Tatman was struck shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, by a Dodge Ram as she was walking north on Jefferson Highway, south of Highland Road, police said.
Tatman was transported to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
On Sunday, Rachal, 40, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of felony hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension, State Police said.