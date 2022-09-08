A water leak along Perkins Road caused flooding Thursday morning near Campus Federal, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said only the turning lanes along Perkins Road near Quail Drive were passable as of 7:30 a.m.
Videos on social media showed police officers directing traffic as water pooled into the roadway.
#NOW: A ruptured water main is causing flooding along Perkins Road.— Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) September 8, 2022
Full story >> https://t.co/Vvkiz2yF1l pic.twitter.com/xuTdxRJEzI
No information was immediately available about what may have caused the leak.
Authorities said the Department of Public Works and the water company have been notified about the leak.