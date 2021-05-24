Nearly a week after heavy rain doused the Baton Rouge region, houses remained surrounded by flood water on Monday and stood as islands in the Bluff Swamp of eastern Ascension Parish.
Residents have been shuttling in supplies using boats and kayaks across the floodwater, even as lawyers have fueded in distant courthouses. Impassive to the frenzy of human activity, ibises and other waterfowl amassed in flooded yards.
"We're stuck because the water can't go anywhere," said Catherine Zeringue, 66, who lives along Bluff Road.
As most people in the Baton Rouge region have begun moving on with life after the nearly 14-inch rain that flooded homes briefly last week, water is still only slowly draining from the Spanish Lake region. Residents in low-lying parts of Ascension as well as neighboring Iberville are affected.
With hydrology greatly changed by years of human inmigration, the 17,000 acres of the bowl-shaped Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp are more and more becoming a sink for runoff from continued residential development in surrounding parishes. These swamps in turn drain slowly into Bayou Manchac though a handful of floodgates.
Early last week, Iberville Parish officials began installing inflatable AquaDams to keep high water in Manchac from spilling over into the swamp basin, sparking a repeat of a 2019 court fight over the portable dams.
A Louisiana Supreme Court ruling Friday allowed the AquaDams — water-filled, synthetic-fabric tubes — to remain in place. Ascension officials announced Monday they had also started pumping down water from the swamp basin into Manchac on Sunday.
East Baton Rouge city-parish officials contend that these dams stretched along the south side of the bayou worsen flooding for their residents on the north side of the bayou.
They filed emergency petitions last week in an attempt to block their installation in Iberville and Ascension parishes, though the dams were already in place. East Baton Rouge Judge William Morvant granted the order temporarily Wednesday, but, on Friday, the Supreme Court vacated it.
Several miles north of Zeringue's house off Bluff Road, many homes along Bayou Paul Road near St. Gabriel were in a similar fix. Floodwaters were still encroaching on sandbagged homes Monday morning as residents pumped water that seeped through the temporary barriers.
Zeringue, whose family since the late 60s has owned the land she built her home on, said none of her relatives experienced flooding in years past, at least not until the historic August 2016 floods and flooding this past week.
She pointed to a waterline on a tree from nearly five years ago, just a few inches above where the pooling water remained Monday morning.
Though residents in the area still have electricity, many homes have been unable to use their plumbing because they rely on septic systems that could become backed up and create an even bigger mess.
Susan Breaux, who also lives off Ridge Road, said she worries about her 88-year-old mother, who lives with her. High water still surrounded her home Monday. She joked that it resembled a moat.
“We’re just stuck,” said Breaux, 63. "Hopefully, it doesn't rain more this week."
Breaux and other residents credited Iberville Parish for inflating their AquaDams along Bayou Manchac, saying that the flooding would have been considerably worse had the dams not blocked the bayou's flood water.
Zeringue and her neighbors suffered significant home damage from the 2016 summer floods. It took about a month before the water receded from that flood. An estimated 17 billion gallons of water overflowed from the bayou across a three-mile stretch of the Manchac and Alligator Bayou roads.
Local officials at the time dropped sandbags helicopters, cut open roads along Bayou Manchac and installed portable pumps to allow the basin to drain more quickly than the flood gates could alone.
Iberville has since expanded floodgates at Alligator Bayou. On Thursday, Ascension officials approved the construction bid for a long-awaited expansion of the floodgates on neighboring Frog Bayou.
But even with the larger gates, the parishes can't turn them on until water levels in Manchac are low enough, or water will just flow back into the swamp basin.
John Connelly, spokesman for Ascension Parish government, said crews were working on the fabrication of additional piping and other equipment to install three more pumps, adding to the three already set up along Manchac's banks.
Once in place, the combined array of six pumps will be able to move 120,000 gallons per minute into bayou from the swamp basin.
Despite the short-term measures, frustrated residents in still-flooded areas say the regional parish governments need to collaborate on fixing the problems and studying the impacts of commercial and residential development that could be worsening flooding.
"They need to work together," Zeringue said, adding that she would be open to accepting a state or federal buyout of her property. "If they want to make this to be a retention pond for EBR and Ascension drainage, then we'll get out of here.”
In addition to vacating the Morvant's emergency order Friday, the Supreme Court order also halted "all proceedings" in the dispute "pending further orders of this court," a letter from the high court says.
A hearing over the dispute planned for Monday afternoon was pulled from the docket in East Baton Rouge Parish, city-parish attorneys confirmed.
In a statement, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said the city-parish doesn't comment on the specifics of litigation. But he maintained that the city-parish is not giving up , that it will respond to "the writ filed by Iberville Parish with the Louisiana Supreme Court and will, of course, take all action necessary to protect the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish."
Meanwhile, Iberville Parish officials declared victory in the Supreme Court ruling in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"The aqua dams will be in place to ensure the safety of all East Iberville residents until the flood waters start to recede," the page post says. "Let's continue to work together and stay safe Iberville! 'In your heart you know I'm right!'"