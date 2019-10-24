The Rev. Irvin Briley Jr. turned himself into Gonzales police officers Wednesday morning and was released from parish jail the same day on $50,000 bail, according to police and jail records.
A prominent Baptist minister in the Geismar community, Briley, 64, was charged by the grand jury Monday with the molestation of a teenage girl over a three-year period ending in April. The indictment came after an investigation by the Gonzales Police Department over the past few months.
Travis Turner, Briley's defense attorney, has said his client maintains his innocence, saying detectives interviewed him just days after he left a hospital intensive care unit with a traumatic brain injuries. Briley was injured in an attack and attempted robbery inside his home, Turner has said.
Turner has said he plans to challenge the validity and appropriateness of the interview once the case proceeds in court.
An arrest warrant for Briley was issued Tuesday. Briley, 1017 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales, turned himself in at the Gonzales Police station Wednesday and was arrested after working out a plan with his attorney, Lt. Steven Nethken said Thursday.
Briley was later booked at the parish jail in Donaldsonville with one count of molestation of juvenile, online jail records show.
A community figure for years in Ascension Parish, Briley was the president of the East Ascension Ministers' Alliance in 2016, its vice president in 2012 and gave the invocation during the swearing in ceremonies for Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux in January 2017.
Briley was for many years the pastor of First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Geismar. He temporarily stepped down about two months ago while waiting for the criminal investigation to be resolved, Turner said.