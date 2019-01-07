The continued repair of the Sunshine Bridge will force the complete closure of the Mississippi River span for a weekend later this month, state highway officials said Monday.

The bridge in St. James Parish has been under repair for months after an early morning crane barge crash Oct. 12 damaged a key support beam and other critical structures.

The incident completely shut the bridge for a month and a half, disrupting business activities and lives for the thousands who use the span daily.

Two lanes of the four-lane bridge were reopened Dec. 1 after workers replaced a key support beam but state highway officials said Monday all lanes will have to be closed again Jan. 19 and 20.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said workers must install another support beam under the road deck, so-called diagonal bracing, which has already been fabricated and is being painted and prepared for installation.

DOTD officials said the weekend closure is necessary for the safety of drivers and the workers on the bridge.

DOTD officials said the bridge repairs are still on track for completion in late January or early February.

“Crews have been working hard and we’ve made significant progress, but we can’t rush the remaining repairs,” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said.

Since the bridge was partially reopened last month, crews have been working below the bridge deck, repairing cracked welds, replacing damaged bolts and preparing for replacement of the diagonal bracing, DOTD officials added.

In addition to the coming installation of the bracing, workers also must replace gusset plates, thick pieces of steel that connect structural members to one another.

Wilson added that state highway officials want to finish the post-crash emergency repairs to start previously planned work that, he said, "will make this bridge safer and will extend its life.”